CPW seeks comment on draft elk management plans

This map shows the 14 elk Data Analysis Units within CPW's Southwest Region. (Courtesy/CPW )

Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeks input on draft Herd Management Plans (HMPs) for 14 elk herds occurring in southwest Colorado. The draft plans are now open to public review and comment through Dec. 20.

These herds include the E-05 West Elk Mountains, E-11 Sand Dunes, E-20 Uncompahgre Plateau, E-24 Disappointment Creek, E-25 Lake Fork, E-26 Saguache, E-30 Hermosa, E-31 San Juan Basin, E-32 Lower Rio Grande, E-34 Upper Rio Grande, E-35 Cimarron, E-40 Paradox, E-43 East Gunnison Basin and E-55 Northern San Luis Valley Floor elk herds.



