Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hiring an external facilitator and project manager to help guide the public involvement process for wolf reintroduction efforts.
Colorado citizens voted Proposition 114 into statute in 2020. The statute directs the CPW Commission to develop a plan to restore and manage gray wolves in Colorado no later than Dec. 31, 2023.
CPW’s request for proposals (RFP) for an external facilitator and project manager is now open for interested parties and the due date for submissions is March 19.
Once hired, the facilitator will be contracted to run the Stakeholder Advisory Group and Technical Working Group meetings, statewide hearings, engagement forums and public comment opportunities in coordination with CPW staff and the commission.
Applicants can find the RFP documents in the state VSS system at colorado.gov/vss. Interested parties can use the RFP number for easy search: 2021*009. The RFP title is “Project Management and Facilitation of a Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Public Outreach.”
Applicants with questions can contact Colorado Department of Natural Resources Purchasing Agent Jeanette Barrow at: jeanette.barrow@state.co.us.
About the public involvement process:
1. Phase one will focus on building public awareness and obtaining input through an education and listening tour to understand issues perceived to be critical for success. This phase will ensure that CPW develops a robust process, while helping to understand public expectations for content and the planning process, developing trust for the process and identifying interested parties.
2. Phase two will be the process undertaken to develop the Plan.
Next steps:
CPW will begin holding facilitated public listening sessions around Colorado this summer. All updates will be provided at https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/CON-Wolf-Management.aspx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.