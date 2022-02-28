Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for help in identifying the person who killed a mule deer buck earlier this month southeast of Naturita.
Wildlife officers found the deer carcass on Feb. 18 off Montrose County Road FF31. The buck was shot with a rifle a few days earlier and was left behind to rot.
“This was a senseless act by a poacher,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Mark Caddy. “Anybody who would shoot an animal illegally out of season and then leave it to waste should be punished. This action disrespects all hunters and everything hunting is about. Whoever did this is not a hunter, they’re a poacher.”
Caddy discovered the poaching case after issuing a citation to an unassociated party who attempted to possess the antlers. It is illegal to possess shed antlers from private property without permission. Additionally, it is illegal to collect shed antlers on all public lands west of Interstate 25 in Colorado from Jan. 1 through April 30.
CPW is asking people to call Caddy at 970-209-2368 if they observed anything suspicious in the area of Montrose County Road FF31 the week of Feb. 14.
To provide information anonymously, the public can contact Operation Game Thief by phone at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us. Operation Game Thief is a Colorado Parks and Wildlife program that pays rewards to citizens who turn in poachers. A citizens committee administers reward funds in many poaching cases, which is maintained by private contributions. The board may approve rewards of up to $1,000 for flagrant cases.
Poaching is a serious and costly crime. It robs legitimate sportspeople of game and fish, robs businesses and taxpayers of revenues generated by hunting and fishing, and robs all of us of a valuable natural resource that makes Colorado so special: our wildlife.
Anyone illegally injuring or killing wildlife could face misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife and reckless endangerment, among other charges.
Convictions could result in fines ranging from $750 to $3,000 and up to six months in jail, depending on the charge.
