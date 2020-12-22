Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking information about the illegal killing of a mule deer buck southeast of Norwood.
Sometime on or around Dec. 17, someone shot the small 3 x 4 buck in the area of Gurley Drive. Evidence at the scene showed the person who shot the deer had used a sled to retrieve the animal, but for some reason abandoned the carcass in the machinery yard belonging to another person.
Anyone with information about this poaching incident can make an anonymous report to Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648. Tipsters can also call District Wildlife Manager Mark Caddy at 970-209-2368, although anonymity cannot be guaranteed for reports given to him.
Tips leading to a conviction may earn the tipster a reward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.