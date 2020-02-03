Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking input on new plans for elk management and mountain lion management in southwest Colorado. A meeting to discuss these issues is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Feb. 11 in Norwood at the Lone Cone Library.
Big game management plans are rewritten about every 10 years. Public input provides guidance to wildlife managers who attempt to balance the biological capabilities of animals, their habitat and public requests for wildlife recreation opportunities. The management plans drive important decisions, which include the license-setting process as well as strategies and techniques to reach population and harvest objectives.
For elk, CPW staff will talk about current status of elk, history of the herds and the herd management planning process. CPW wants to hear from local hunters and others interested in wildlife about how they’d like to see elk managed. The presentation will include Game Management Units 70, 71, 72, 73 and 711.
CPW wildlife managers will also discuss a new mountain lion management plan being developed for southwest Colorado. Biologists have been reviewing research on mountain lions from Colorado, Wyoming and Montana that is helping them evaluate populations and harvest objectives to better meet public desires. The plan could be put in place for the lion hunting season that starts in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.