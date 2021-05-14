CPW, state tourism office urge 'Care for Colorado'

Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is collaborating with the Colorado Tourism Office and the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics to promote “#CareForColorado Week,” May 15-22, to educate Coloradans and visitors to the state on how to recreate responsibly to conserve Colorado’s natural resources.
This coordinated Colorado effort will honor Colorado Public Lands Day on Saturday, May 15, and provides the perfect opportunity to educate Coloradans and visitors on specific ways they can care for the state we all love.
The #CareForColorado Week campaign aims to educate Coloradans and visitors to balance outdoor recreation with mindful conservation to conserve Colorado’s landscapes and outdoor heritage.
The campaign shares a specific Leave No Trace principle each day of the week to ensure that those who are newer to outdoor recreation in the state — or those trying new activities and discovering new locations who may need a reminder — follow the Care for Colorado Leave No Trace principles.
“Colorado offers an outdoor oasis. So it’s no surprise that Coloradans pride themselves on our outdoor lifestyle and want to keep Colorado wild,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow.
“As Coloradans, we live life outside — and with that comes the responsibility for all of us to care for Colorado and invest in nature and conservation so our outdoor spaces can be enjoyed for generations to come.”
Colorado outdoor spaces continue to see explosive growth in attendance as Colorado residents seek outdoor and socially distanced activities. While visitation at parks and wildlife areas has increased steadily over the past five years, the pandemic elevated the need to address increased human impact at state parks and the importance to educate the outdoor community on how to be mindful about conservation.
“Coloradans are incredibly lucky to live in a state with endless outdoor opportunities to enjoy, but with that comes a responsibility to educate ourselves about the impacts of our outdoor recreation,” said Dana Watts, the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics’ executive director.
“Our goal is to encourage people to make a conscious effort to protect our outdoor spaces. This partnership is an opportunity to work with Colorado’s extensive outdoor community, to help remind people how small acts of conservation can make a big difference in protecting our environment.”
The Care for Colorado Leave No Trace Principles reveals conservation starts small, and every individual can take proactive steps to reduce their impact on natural resources.
• Know Before You Go
• Stick To Trails
• Leave It As You Find It
• Trash the Trash
• Be Careful With Fire
• Keep Wildlife Wild
• Share Our Trails and Parks
CPW has promoted the Leave No Trace principles for decades while teaching people that conservation is the foundation of outdoor recreation and our economy. Some examples of educational support efforts include:
• CPW’s Roxborough State Park, Castlewood Canyon State Park and Barr Lake State Park have earned Gold Standard Site designations by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, meaning these parks have been distinguished in their promotion of Leave No Trace ethics. There are only 13 Gold Standard Sites in the country, so being recognized is a notable achievement. Other Colorado state parks pursuing Gold Standard Site designations include Eleven Mile State Park and Staunton State Park.
• Incorporate Leave No Trace messaging in park visitor materials.
• Joined the Care for Colorado Coalition to help educate Coloradans to serve as active stewards of Colorado’s natural resources.
• Insert Leave No Trace materials in the Check Out State Parks Program adventure backpacks offered at more than 300 Colorado public libraries.
The CTO joined with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics in 2020 to found the Care for Colorado Coalition. Now an alliance of nearly 30 statewide organizations, federal and state agencies, the Coalition is dedicated to educating Coloradans and visitors to protect the state’s extraordinary natural and cultural resources. The Care for Colorado Coalition asks all recreationists to follow the Care for Colorado Leave No Trace seven key principles when enjoying the state’s great outdoors. Colorado Parks and Wildlife became a Stewardship Partner of the coalition in 2020, to help educate visitors to all of Colorado’s lands, waters and wildlife habitat to consider our impact on the wildlife and wild spaces that make Colorado so special.
“The Colorado Tourism Office is happy to partner with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Leave No Trace in coordinating this second Care for Colorado Week,” said Courtney Frazier, CTO Board Chairperson and director of the Colorado Dude & Guest Ranch Association.
“We want everyone who plays in Colorado’s great outdoors to enjoy our wonderful natural resources while practicing Colorado Style Stewardship and observing the Care for Colorado Leave No Trace principles.”
For more information on Colorado Parks and Wildlife conservation programs, visit cpw.state.co.us.
