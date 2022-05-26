Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has issued safety reminders to those who may be visiting state parks or the great outdoors.
Visitors should bear in mind the increasingly popularity of outdoor recreation and the growing responsibility to balance fun with conservation and safety.
Be aware of weather conditions, water temperatures and trail closures where you plan to visit. In Colorado, even late spring can bring snowstorms, strong winds and extremely cold water temperatures.
• Camping reservations are required at Colorado state parks. Visit cpw.state.co/us/thingstodo/
• Use the CPW Park Finder to learn about what activities are available at each state park.
• COTREX (https://trails.colorado.gov/) provides additional outdoor opportunities in surrounding areas if your desired trailhead or park is crowded or closed.
• On a holiday weekend, expect lines and potential gate closures. Have a backup plan and be kind — CPW staff is working hard to provide a safe and enjoyable outdoor experience for all.
Life jackets save livesAs boat ramps open and warmer temperatures entice people to recreate on the water, Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges people to wear a life jacket and boat responsibly.
• Wear your life jacket
• Take a Boating Safety Class in Colorado
• Carry all required safety gear
• Get a safety inspection of your vessel
• Review navigation techniques
• Be aware of weather and water conditions
• Boat sober- Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.
Be careful with fireKnow any restrictions or bans before you go. Colorado’s low humidity has perks but can create dry, dangerous conditions. Keep campfires small and manageable to avoid sparking wildfires.
• Dry conditions frequently impact what type of fires are allowed, and they may be completely restricted in some areas. The website www.coemergency.com provides up-to-date information on county fire restrictions and bans.
• When putting out a fire, water it until you can handle the embers.
• Never let a fire burn unattended or put hot coals in a dumpster.
• Buying locally-sourced firewood can help prevent invasive critters from crossing state lines.
Keep wildlife wildColorado is home to 960 species of wildlife. To keep them — and you — safe, don’t feed or approach them.
• Do not feed or approach young wildlife.
• Be bear aware on trails and while camping to avoid conflicts with bears.
• Keep dogs leashed when enjoying dog-friendly trails, and pack out waste all the way to a trash can.