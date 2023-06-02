CPW, Youth Corps funding trail maintenance projects

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is partnering with the Colorado Youth Corps Association to hire 53 weeks of conservation service corps this summer to repair off-highway vehicle trails impacted by increased visitation and wildfire damage.
In the region, CPW staff and CYCA-accredited conservation service corps will be working on the following motorized trail maintenance projects:
Colorado Trail OHV Project
This project will take place on Colorado Trail #813 at Lujan Pass off Route 114 in Gunnison County, and Headwaters Hill off Marshal Pass in Saguache County. The goal for both locations is to do more trail work than has been done in the past four years. The work will include digging new waterbars, installing additional check dams and fixing existing water bars and check dams. Minor trail relocations will include cutting a new trail, defining a new tread, and filling in the old trail.
Western Colorado Conservation Corps projects/ Grand Valley CYCA OHV Support
Two weeks of a youth corps saw crew will accomplish major corridor clearing along the Boundary trail located on the Grand Mesa. This project is necessary because of the high use of these trails and the amount of water that they received last season. The corridor will receive 2-3 feet of brushing on either side of the trail tread with added attention to grubbing out root wads around drain structures allowing for better drainage, which will slow sedimentation of the drainages.
Colorado’s outdoors continue to see an increased demand for outdoor recreation and wildfires that pose challenges to Colorado’s trail network. Increased trail use can lead to more rapid trail erosion and heavily burned wildfire areas can shift the connectivity of some trails due to post-burn hot spots in forest areas.
“As we continue to see increased use and natural disasters impact our outdoor spaces, we appreciate OHV users who pay to protect Colorado’s trails so they can be enjoyed for years to come,” said CPW’s State Trails Program Manager Fletcher Jacobs.
“CPW is fortunate to partner with organizations like CYCA who can utilize this funding to connect people to Colorado’s outdoors through educational and stewardship experiences.”
CPW and CYCA share an organizational goal — to inspire young people to connect with the outdoors while learning how to balance outdoor recreation with mindful conservation. This partnership demonstrates the commitment of both entities to work together towards a mutually beneficial stewardship strategy.
While Colorado’s OHV recreators already play a critical role in sustaining motorized trails for the state by annually funding more than $6 million in trail improvements, these projects give interested youth and young adults the opportunity to contribute to trail maintenance in a tangible way.
“This investment from CPW not only repairs critical infrastructure and provides jobs to young Coloradans, it introduces the next generation to our iconic public land through service,” said CYCA’s Executive Director Scott Segerstrom.
“Our members will gain self-esteem, grow confidence as leaders, and make lasting friendships, all made possible by the off-highway vehicle community.”
For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us. Click “About Us,” then “Trails” under the Program heading.
