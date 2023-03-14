Colorado Parks and Wildlife would like to remind the public that collection of shed antlers on all public lands west of Interstate 25 is prohibited from Jan. 1 through April 30.

This restriction is in place to help protect wintering big-game animals and sage grouse from human disturbance during the critical winter and early spring months.



