Staff Report
Creative Corner celebrates its 11th year of offering handmade items from local artisans, with an anniversary from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Creative Corner is an artists’ co-op that, in addition to standing members, is this year hosting guest artists. Several artisans who ordinarily show and sell items at the annual Basement Boutique —canceled because of COVID-19 — will have their work on display and available at Creative Corner for the next two months and those who routinely go to the boutique are invited to stop by, either during the anniversary celebration, or any time during regular hours.
Creative Corner is located at 344 Main St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.