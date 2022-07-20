The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests announce implementation of the Crested Butte camping management forest order.
In the fall of 2019, the GMUG began the process to change the camping management strategy in the Crested Butte area by shifting to a designated camping system.
In recent years, the rising popularity of dispersed camping on National Forest System lands surrounding Crested Butte has led to a marked increase in undesirable impacts. Rising levels of E. Coli in streams, creation of unauthorized routes and social conflicts due to congestion are all indications that a management change is needed.
The purpose of the order is to prohibit camping within the restricted area to developed campgrounds and designated campsites. The move to designated camping will require visitors to stay only in pre-established sites in the affected drainages.
These campsites will be primarily located in the hardened areas that already exist. Unsustainable sites and those established too close to water will be decommissioned.
The designated campsites in these areas are marked by post with the site number and universal camping symbol and each site has a metal fire ring provided for campfires.
The project area consists of but not limited to the following drainages:
• Kebler Pass /Lake Irwin: County Road #12, National Forest System Road (NFSR) #826 & #826.D1
• Slate River/Oh Be Joyful/ Poverty Gulch: County Road #734, NFSR #585 & NFSR #552
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone