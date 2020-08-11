Crested Butte authorities seeking missing man

The Crested Butte Marshal’s Department is seeking information about a man reported missing in July.

Nathan “Jack” DeRose’s Ford truck was found July 24 in the parking lot of a condo in Mt. Crested Butte. His camp trailer was found abandoned at a Gunnison RV park.

DeRose’s family has not had contact with him in a month and are concerned that he may be experiencing a mental health crisis, the marshal’s department said.

DeRose, 40, is a white man, 5-feet-11 inches, 180 pounds, with brown-grey hair that may be shaved or cut very short, and has blue eyes. He may be wearing glasses. DeRose might also be accompanied by two friendly, brownish Siberian huskies and may also be riding a turquoise mountain bike.

Anyone who sees DeRose, or who knows where he might be, should call Gunnison County dispatch at 970-641-8200, option 1, with a description and location. Allow law enforcement to make contact with him.

