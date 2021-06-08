Crews continue fight in West End wildfire

The South Fork Fire on the West End is expected to put off more smoke as of Tuesday night, when it had burned about 14 acres.
Federal and state firefighting agencies working in partnership with Montrose County to suppress the fire, the larges of about eight fires lightning sparked during storms last weekend.
It is burning in pinon-juniper fuels, near the 2018 Bull Draw Fire on Bureau of Land Management-administered land. The burn scar from the Bull Draw fire is expected to help with containing the fire, and fire managers are also looking at other indirect, natural features that could serve as barriers to curb the fire.
The fire is burning about 15 miles northwest of Nucla in remote, difficult to reach terrain and by Tuesday night, it exhibited "creeping" behavior, with single-tree torching on the interior.
Neither structures nor private land was threatened as of late Tuesday.
BLM crews, along with a Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control helicopter are battling the blaze as fire managers from those agencies and Montrose County actively manage the fire.
Resources are being applied where they have the likelihood of success with the least risk to fire personnel.
“The South Fork fire warrants applying a full suppression strategy, but due to its remote nature and out of concern for firefighter safety we are using indirect tactics on portions of the fire” said acting Southwest District Fire Management Officer Randy Chappell, in a provided statement.
“Despite the current red flag conditions, the natural barriers and scars left by the 2018 Bull Draw fire will assist in suppressing the fire. Expect to see an increase in smoke and fire behavior as portions of the fire move to identified control features.”
The smoke clouding regional skies Tuesday was from fires in Coconino National Forest, Arizona, and not the South Fork Fire, per the BLM, although, again, the South Fork Fire could begin producing more smoke.
All fires should be immediately reported to the Montrose Fire Dispatch Center at 970-249-1010 or 911.
Continue to be mindful of hot, dry and windy conditions. Recreate responsibly and make sure to extinguish all fires. A Stage 1 fire ban may be in the works for Montrose County, although this had not been decided yet as of Tuesday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.