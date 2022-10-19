The Montrose Police Department and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers are seeking information about two burglaries reported in September.
At 5 a.m. Sept. 5, a person broke into the Beer Barn II at 1001E. Main St. and took a bottle of expensive liquor before fleeing.
At 3 a.m. Sept. 23, another unknown person broke into Drive-In Liquor at 700 N. Townsend Ave. and stole a bottle of the same expensive liquor, along with several packs of cigarettes.
Despite the alleged thieves’ apparently similar tastes, the police do not at this time think the burglaries were committed by the same person. However, because of the specific nature of the alleged thefts, the incidents themselves could be connected.
Surveillance footage from one of the incidents shows a person, who is apparently white or light-skinned, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gloves, dark-colored trousers/jeans and a light-colored bandana over the mouth and nose.
Footage from the other incident shows a person in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and what appears to be blue jeans and sneakers, reaching down to take liquor from a lower shelf.
The people shown in the footage provided by Crime Stoppers are presumed innocent.
Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500; use the app P3 Tips, or provide information via P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward being paid to the tipster.
Information may also be shared directly with the police at 970-249-9110.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone