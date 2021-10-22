• The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers are seeking information about a reported burglary that occurred between Oct. 18 and Oct. 20 at a locked shop near 6300 and Jade roads.
The suspect or suspects stole $100,000-worth of Snap-On brand hand tools, including full socket sets.
There are no photos or videos associated with the incident.
Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers and the Montrose Police Department are seeking tips about separate incidents of alleged theft at Walmart.
• Between 1:51 and 2 a.m. Sept. 30, someone pulled into the store's lot in a silver, two-door sedan. An occupant got out and allegedly stole pumpkins from an outdoor display, knocking it over and damaging the display. Plus, several other pumpkins then rolled into the parking lot and were damaged.
Police are seeking information about the vehicle and whomever might have been inside it at the date and time above. The vehicle as described might have a sunroof and a white sticker in the bottom center of the rear window.
• At 11:09 p.m. July 5, a man allegedly stole from Walmart by scanning only some of the items in his cart. According to the police, he did not pay for about $72-worth of merchandise and when confronted by security, claimed to have no ID. The birthdate and name he reportedly provided, “Sergio Tserreon," turned up no record. He subsequently failed to show up to municipal court two times, police allege.
Anyone with information about the two alerts above can make an anonymous tip at 970-249-8500 (starting Sunday, Oct. 24, remember to use the area code for all numbers); the mobile P3Tips app, or P3Tips.com. Information leading to an arrest may entitle the tipster to a cash reward, which also is paid anonymously.
People can also call the police via dispatch at 970-249-9110 to make a report, although reports made through dispatch are not guaranteed anonymity.
