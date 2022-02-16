An individual suspected of attempting to cash a fraudulent check at Dinero Rapido on Feb. 15 is the subject of a Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers appeal for information. He is presumed innocent. (Submitted/Crime Stoppers)
Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers and the Montrose Police Department need help identifying the person who is suspected of attempting to cash a fraudulent check at Dinero Rapido on Feb. 15, then racing away in a vehicle while an officer clung to the door handle.
At about 6:20 p.m. that day, a male entered the business at 612 E. Main and tried to cash the bad check while using someone else’s ID, according to the Crime Stoppers alert. When police arrived, he reportedly got into a white Jeep Cherokee occupied by two others and departed at a high rate of speed as the officer held onto the door handle.
The male suspect was described as wearing a black jacket, gray colored jeans, red baseball cap and red training shoes.
Crime Stoppers released a photo of the individual and reminds the public that the person it shows is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
To make an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500; use the mobile P3Tips app or visit P3Tips.com. All are set up in a way to guarantee anonymity. Crime Stoppers may pay a cash reward to tipsters whose information leads to an arrest; the payout system is also set up to be anonymous.
People can also report tips and information directly to the police, although anonymity cannot be guaranteed. Call dispatch at 970-249-9110.
