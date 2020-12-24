Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers, Inc. and the Olathe Police Department would like the public’s help in solving a theft case in their city.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2020, suspects proceeded to cut a padlock and gained access to a storage yard located at 321 Main Street Olathe Colorado, the Olathe True Value Hardware Store. The suspects took a DR 22 black horizontal/vertical log splitter. The log splitter is valued at $1,500.
Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the perpetrator(s) or any other crimes may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 970-249-8500, use the free mobile app P3 Tips, or provide information via P3tips.com. Crime Stoppers wants your information, not your identity. If the Tip results in an arrest, the Tipster may receive a cash award. For additional information, please view our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/montroseregionalcrimestoppers . Crime prevention and crime solution are everyone’s responsibility.
MRCS would like to remind everyone that all persons of interest depicted in our Alerts by photo or not, or by any other means, are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
