The Montrose Police Department is seeking tips in a Sept. 25 incident, in which someone inside a Jeep Wrangler shot a young boy with a pellet gun as he walked along Woodgate Road, just south of the Community Recreation Center.
The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m.
Information as to the boy’s condition was not provided. The incident was announced via a Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers alert on Thursday night, Sept. 30.
Police are seeking the vehicle suspected to have carried the perpetrator or perpetrators. It would likely be a 2018 or newer Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon that is kind of a flat (non-metalic) gray color. The hard top and optional fender flares are the same color as the body. It also has optional LED headlamps and LED turn signals.
Crime Stoppers released photos taken from a nearby surveillance camera and reminds the public that people described in its alerts are innocent until proven guilty.
Tipsters who recognize the vehicle can make an anonymous report via the app P3Tips; at the website P3Tips.com, or by phone at 970-249-8500.
Information leading to an arrest may lead to the payout of a cash reward.
People can also make a report directly to the police via dispatch at 970-249-9110. These calls are not guaranteed anonymity.
