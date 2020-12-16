Crime Stoppers Alert: Sign damage

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers are seeking information about who might have vandalized the Crawford historical sign, on property in the 21000 block of U.S. 50.
The sign was damaged sometime last week by an unknown vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 970-249-8500, the mobile phone app P3Tips, or P3tips.com.
Tips that result in an arrest may lead to a cash reward being paid to the tipster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.