Crime Stoppers Alert: Sign damage

The damaged Crawford historic sign rests in the snow. (Courtesy photo)

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers are seeking information about who might have vandalized the Crawford historical sign, on property in the 21000 block of U.S. 50.

The sign was damaged sometime last week by an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 970-249-8500, the mobile phone app P3Tips, or P3tips.com.

Tips that result in an arrest may lead to a cash reward being paid to the tipster.

