Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers Inc. and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in identifying those responsible for taking a blue GMC Sonoma pickup truck from the area of U.S. 550 and Solar Road.
The vehicle, which has been recovered, was taken between March 5 and 6 by an unknown person as it was parked near the intersection.
A person was recorded on surveillance footage leaving the area from which the truck was recovered. The footage, which is too poor to reproduce here, appears to show a person wearing light-colored trousers and a gray and pale green or pale aqua hooded sweatshirt. Crime Stoppers reminds the public that this person is presumed innocent.
Anyone with information about the truck theft or the identity of who may be responsible can make an anonymous report to 970-249-8500; via the P3Tips smartphone app, or the P3Tips.com website.
If the tip results in an arrest, the tipster may be entitled to a cash award, which also can be paid anonymously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.