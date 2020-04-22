Crime Stoppers Alert: Stolen vehicle

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose Police Department, and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers Inc. are seeking the help of community members to locate a vehicle that was stolen from a residence in the 800 block of North Second Street. The theft occurred between 6:30 p.m. April 16 and 7 a.m. April 17.
The vehicle is a 2011 Toyota Camry, white, with Texas license plates MJR1988. There are two stickers in the rear window with the names “Jake” and “Sarah.”
Anyone with information about these crimes or the identity of the involved parties, or any other crimes may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 970-249-8500, use the mobile app P3 Tips, or provide information via P3tips.com. If the tip results in an arrest, the tipster may receive a cash award.
