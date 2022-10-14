Police and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers are seeking tips and information about a burglary on Townsend Avenue, in which a male and a female allegedly entered a business in the 2400 block and stole several items.

At some point late Oct. 9 or early Oct. 10, the two came to the business and their images were captured on camera. They reportedly fled in a red truck when law enforcement arrived.



