Police and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers are seeking tips and information about a burglary on Townsend Avenue, in which a male and a female allegedly entered a business in the 2400 block and stole several items.
At some point late Oct. 9 or early Oct. 10, the two came to the business and their images were captured on camera. They reportedly fled in a red truck when law enforcement arrived.
Provided photos show a male wearing a gray or darker colored baseball hat with a logo on the front, a black-and-white patterned bandana, blue jeans, dark boots, and yellow-colored work gloves as he carries a large piece of wood.
Footage also appears to show the same male with a female, who is wearing dark clothing and lighter brown calf-length boots.
Crime Stoppers reminds everyone that people depicted in photos are presumed innocent.
Anyone with information about the reported burglary can make a fully anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500; use the phone app P3Tips, or the website P3Tips.com.
Information can also be reported directly to the police (who cannot guarantee anonymity) via dispatch at 970-249-9110.
If the tip reported to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, the tipster may receive a cash reward, which is also paid anonymously through a system set up with a local bank.
