Three people are said to have pulled off an unusual heist — hundreds of gallons of gas during a time when fuel prices worldwide were at a peak.
Police have turned to Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers and the public for help identifying three men who came to Blair’s Truck Stop on East U.S. 50 July 5 and allegedly filled several auxiliary tanks with fuel, making off with 497 gallons valued at $2,728.
The men reportedly damaged a fuel pump before filling up several tanks in the beds of three pickups and leaving.
Crime Stoppers released the appeal for information on Aug. 11, along with video footage and a reminder that the people depicted on that footage are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Stills from the footage show a white four-door pickup with black trim along the bottom; a dark blue or black four-door pickup with silver/chrome trim and another white four-door pickup, solid color.
In-store footage shows what appears to be a white male with receding, sandy-colored hair that is closely cropped; black long-sleeved shirt; light blue denim jeans and sunglasses, with a black face mask covering his mouth and chin.
The Crime Stoppers alert did not indicate what connection the individual is thought to have had with the thefts.
The photos can be viewed on Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page, facebook.com/montroseregionalcrimestoppers.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 970-249-8500; use the app P3Tips or visit P3Tips.com. If the tip results in an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a cash award, at the discretion of the Crime Stoppers board, which is also paid anonymously.
Tips may also be provided directly to the police at 970-249-9110. Anonymity cannot be guaranteed in this instance.
