The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers are seeking the help of community members to identify and locate the involved person or persons in a theft that occurred on Jan. 29 between the hours of 9 and 10 p.m.

The suspects gained entry into a business by damaging a mechanical gate in the 4000 block of 6225 Road. They were driving a dark colored pick-up truck possibly blue in color. The suspects took several Firestone tires valued at over $3500.

Anyone with information about these crimes or the identity and location of the involved parties, or any other crimes may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 970-249-8500, use the mobile app P3 Tips, or provide information via P3tips.com.

