Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about possible trespassing incidents in late August in the 67000 Block of Sunnyside Road.
Between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30, an unknown male party reportedly entered occupied residences within the city limits and in unincorporated Montrose County. Witnesses described him as having a slender build and of average height.
On Aug. 30, an unknown male was observed on a security camera walking around a property in the 67000 Block of Sunnyside Road. (The footage was too grainy to be reproduced well in print. Visit Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page for more information.)
A witness described this man as approximately 5-feet-9, with a thin face and a scraggly beard. He weighed an estimated 150 pounds. He was seen wearing dark pants, dark sneakers, and a dark shirt. The male was also wearing a black backpack with the word NIKE written in larger white lettering.
It is unknown if these incidents are connected but the public’s help is appreciated in identifying this individual.
Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the perpetrator(s) or any other crimes may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (970-249-8500, use the app P3 Tips, or provide information via P3Tips.com. If the tip results in an arrest, the tipster may receive a cash award.
