The Montrose Police Department requests the public’s assistance in an investigation into a criminal mischief and attempt to commit first degree burglary occurring during the evening of March 27.
On that date, at approximately 6 p.m., dispatch received a report from the 100 block of West North First Street in Montrose that three men attempted to forcibly enter a residential dwelling by attempting to kick in the entrance. A Ford F-150 white in color was vandalized in the same location with a brick.
Officers are requesting the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in the case depicted here, who was observed with two other persons approach the rear of the private dwelling.
Info sought on truck theft
The Montrose Police Department requests the public’s assistance in an investigation into the theft of a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck, light blue in color bearing the Colorado License Plate DCN4GD.
The vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a private residential dwelling in the 1200 Block of Pitchfork Court between 6:30 p.m. on March 31, and 6:45 a.m. on April 1. There is a 3-foot tall white painted metal religious cross attached to the rear window on the vehicle.
The vehicle was subsequently recovered by law enforcement parked at the 400 block of North First Street in Montrose on April 4. Officers are looking for any information from the public about the identity of the person or person(s) responsible for the theft and unauthorized use of this vehicle.
Anyone with information about these crimes or the identity of the perpetrator(s) or any other crimes may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 970-249-8500, use the app P3 Tips, or provide information via P3Tips.com.
If the tip results in an arrest, the tipster may receive a cash award.
