Crime Stoppers joins hunt for burglary suspects

Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers and the Montrose Police Department are seeking tips as to the identity of the person or people who allegedly broke into Wildcat Pawn on Feb. 15 and stole a firearm. Investigators believe two people were involved and are hoping the public can help identify them for questioning.
Early Feb. 15, video systems recorded two people coming to the shop at 437 N. Townsend Ave., breaking a window, and removing property.
The video showed two taller, slender people, believed to be males, although their faces were covered. One wore a red and gray jacket and the other wore a black hooded sweatshirt, police said at the time.
Crime Stoppers and the police remind the public that all persons of interest referenced in reports, or depicted in photos and videos, are presumed innocent until they are proven guilty in court.
Anyone with information can make an anonymous report via Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500; the phone app P3tips, or the website P3tips.com. Information leading to an arrest may result in the tipster receiving a cash award.
