Learn more about the valley’ s signature water infrastructure, the Gunnison Tunnel and the Uncompahgre Project that have made agriculture viable here.

The Forum will host Steve Pope, manager of the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, from 8 - 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 12. Everyone can come to Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall in Montrose, at South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. The Forum is free.



