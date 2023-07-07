Learn more about the valley’ s signature water infrastructure, the Gunnison Tunnel and the Uncompahgre Project that have made agriculture viable here.
The Forum will host Steve Pope, manager of the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, from 8 - 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 12. Everyone can come to Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall in Montrose, at South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. The Forum is free.
Described by Captain J.W. Gunnison in 1853, "as a desert unfit for cultivation and inhabitation", by the late 1800's, the Uncompahgre Valley was looking more promising. Local irrigation companies were constructing canals and ditches to divert water from the Uncompahgre River for farming and City use, but water was scarce and there was not enough for city residents and all the farmers.
As early as the 1890s, farmers began looking at ways to bring water from the Gunnison River into the Uncompahgre Valley, but the Black Canyon provided an almost insurmountable barrier.
In 1902 the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association (UVWUA) was developed to organize a plan to divert the Gunnison River into the valley. UVWUA quickly ran out of funds. However, the federal government was also interested in getting water into the valley and provided the funds.
In 1903, the Uncompahgre Project was the first major project approved by the Secretary of the Interior under the Reclamation Act and resulted in the 5.8-mile-long Gunnison Tunnel, which brought water to the valley.
The Uncompahgre Project features now include Taylor Park Dam and Reservoir, the Gunnison Tunnel, 7 diversion dams, 128 miles of main canals, 438 miles of laterals, and 216 miles of drains. The irrigation system diverts water from both the Uncompahgre and Gunnison Rivers to serve over 83,000 acres of project land.
Pope will walk Forum attendees through the history, explaining the workings of this amazing water system along the way.
