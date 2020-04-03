CSP: Frosty windows may have contributed to crash

Two drivers escaped severe injury Friday morning, when one of them reportedly turned in front of the other while coming onto U.S. 50 from JayJay Road. The crash caused northbound traffic on the highway to be rerouted onto the nearby frontage road for about an hour.
James Foster, 23, of Montrose, was east on JayJay Road in a 2015 Chevy Sonic when he pulled onto the highway to go left, and into the path of an oncoming Ford F250 driven by Hershel Murry, 57, of Montrose, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cory Williams said.
The Ford struck the Sonic’s rear quarter panel, according to preliminary information. The collision triggered the car’s side curtain airbags and heavily damaged the smaller vehicle; Williams said it is likely a total loss but the truck can likely be repaired.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts; Foster reported minor injuries, per the CSP.
Williams said Foster had not cleared all of his windows of frost, but only a section of windshield in front of the driver’s seat and that could have been a factor in the crash.
Foster was cited for alleged reckless driving, failure to yield the right of way and vision obstruction.
The CSP was on the scene for roughly 90 minutes clearing the crash.
