During the summer of 2021, the Southwest region of Colorado saw an alarming 21 fatal crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
The Western Slope regularly sees a steady volume of in-state and out-of-state visitors throughout the summer as well as during ‘shoulder seasons.’ And these recreationalists, may not always be familiar with the area’s roadways or with towing in mountain conditions.
Looking closer at these 21 fatal crashes, 48% of the people who died were out-of-state travelers.
All of the fatal crashes that involved visitors from out-of-state happened between 8:55 a.m. and 6:42 p.m. (daylight hours).
These fatal crashes involved visitors from Texas, New Mexico, Indiana, Idaho, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Louisiana and Missouri. Colorado regularly sees travelers from around the county, especially neighboring states.
“Our goal is to prepare travelers coming to our region so they can be comfortable and safe behind the wheel,” said CSP Major Rob Marone, District Five commander for the Colorado State Patrol.
“One of the most important things a driver can do to ensure a good trip is to gain some awareness about what to expect on his or her route.”
As a resource to visitors in the area, the Colorado State Patrol has launched a summer-long Super Cruising in Colorado campaign and a web resource to help prepare visitors on the scenic byways and mountains roadways throughout the area. (Visit https://csp.colorado.gov/super-cruising-in-colorado)
In addition to videos of the areas unique roads taken by troopers using their patrol car dashcams, visitors to the website can also find information on how to navigate various mountains conditions like steep turns and blind corners while also being linked to local weather information and how to properly load a trailer to avoid swaying.
“We are proud to be a top destination point for outdoor enthusiasts,” said Marone. “Let’s just make sure we all travel through the area safely so your trip is memorable for positive reasons.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone