The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year.
The Colorado State Patrol wants everyone to arrive at their Thanksgiving destination safely. To help ensure this, Colorado State Patrol along with partnering law enforcement agencies will conduct a local surge enforcement on Nov. 23.
Motorists can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence on area roadways.
“Historical data show that the top three human caused crash factors for the Troop 5C area in November are exceeding safe speed, inattentive (distracted) driving and lane violations,” said Capt. James Saunders, CSP Troop 5C Commander.
“We will not only be focusing on stopping and ticketing these dangerous violations, but those who choose to drive impaired and or reckless which also puts all of us at risk.”
The Troop 5C area includes Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties.
“Please be courteous and follow all traffic laws,” Saunders said. “Your family, friends and the rest of us all want you to arrive at your Thanksgiving destination safely.”
