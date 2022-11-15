The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. 

The Colorado State Patrol wants everyone to arrive at their Thanksgiving destination safely. To help ensure this, Colorado State Patrol along with partnering law enforcement agencies will conduct a local surge enforcement on Nov. 23.



