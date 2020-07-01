Culver’s projected to open by early 2021 in Montrose after coronavirus postponed completion date

Montrose is welcoming another fast food restaurant chain to the fold. A location for the Culver Franchising System, Inc., known as Culver’s, is currently undergoing construction and is slated to be completed by early 2021, confirmed Chelsea Rosty, director of business innovation and tourism for the City of Montrose. The building was initially slated to be finished by fall of 2020, but the pandemic postponed the completion date.
Culver’s will be located at 3481 Wolverine Drive.
The fast food franchise, known for its signature ButterBurgers and cheese curds, will provide an eatery for the local community at the River Landing Shopping Center in Montrose.
“Restaurants like Culver’s do really well in our market because we’re a hub. People will come here for the day to shop, and then they’re going to eat at a place like Culver’s,” Rosty said.
“We really see it inserting a great amount of money into our tax space, but it also provides that variety that attracts people to the area.”
Individuals purchased the land and will be relocating themselves to Montrose to start the business, which Rosty said is a great sign for the local economy.
The city projects Culver’s to have “really great sales as a restaurant here in Montrose” that, in addition, will also drive sales tax.
Rosty added that Culver’s could be the first of many investments from out-of-state investors and developers over the next five years.
