City crews are preparing to replace a large culvert underneath the entrance to the city’s animal shelter, the former Brown Center, and wastewater treatment facility, beginning Monday, Feb. 1. The road is expected to reopen Friday, Feb. 19.
City crews have already removed and replaced a portion of an existing ditch crossing culvert that had failed. Now, according to Public Works Assistant Manager Jackie Bubenik, the time has come to complete the project by closing the road to replace the remaining section of the old culvert underneath the roadway that is undermined and starting to fail.
Replacement work will also include stabilizing the ditch bank and replacing the portion of the road that crosses the ditch. This phase of the project will take up to three weeks to complete, according to Bubenik.
Crews have graded an existing road to provide an alternate access route to the Montrose Animal Shelter, Brown Center and wastewater treatment facility during the culvert replacement project. That temporary entrance known as Lost Dog Road, can be accessed approximately 0.2-miles north of the Animal Shelter entrance off U.S. 50.
