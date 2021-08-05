Curecanti National Recreation Area is now an International Dark Sky Park, the first National Recreation Area to be certified for the program.
This certification through the International Dark Sky Association recognizes the exceptional quality of Curecanti’s night skies and the opportunities to enhance visitor experiences through astronomy-based interpretive programming. Curecanti is the first National Recreation Area to be certified under this program.
“There is a deep appreciation for dark skies in this community,” said Curecanti Superintendent Deanna Greco. “The National Park Service is strongly invested in their preservation, interpretation, and protection.”
Many partners supported Curecanti in the certification process including the towns of Gunnison and Lake City, the Gunnison Valley Observatory, the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, Western Colorado University, and the Colorado Plateau Dark Sky Cooperative. “This designation emphasizes how special the dark skies of the Gunnison Valley are and how important it is to preserve this natural resource,” said M. Suzanne Taylor, PhD.,president of the Gunnison Valley Observatory Board of Directors. Curecanti continues to work with its partners in developing future dark sky experiences for visitors.
In support of dark sky conservation at Curecanti park rangers present astronomy programs at the Elk Creek campground and the Gunnison Valley Observatory. Children are encouraged to participate in the junior ranger night explorer program from home or by obtaining a booklet at the Elk Creek Visitor Center.
The International Dark Sky Places Program was founded in 2001 as a non-regulatory and voluntary program encouraging communities, parks, and protected areas around the world to preserve and protect dark sites through responsible lighting polices and public education.
Each International Dark Sky Place follows a rigorous application process that demonstrates robust community support for dark sky certification. The first National Park Service unit to receive the certification was Utah's Natural Bridges National Monument in 2007.
Curecanti joins several NPS-managed properties in this designation, including the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, which achieved recognition in 2015.
The mission of the International Dark-Sky Association is to preserve and protect the nighttime environment and the heritage of dark skies through environmentally responsible outdoor lighting. Learn more at www.darksky.org.
For more information about exploring and protecting night skies at Curecanti visit the park website at www.nps.gov/cure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.