Curecanti National Recreation Area announced that its three reservoirs — Crystal, Morrow Point, and Blue Mesa — are open for recreational opportunities for the summer season.
Boaters and recreationists may access the reservoirs via the boat ramps at Elk Creek and Iola. However, the boat ramps at Ponderosa, Stevens Creek and Lake Fork are currently closed.
Water levels are low on Blue Mesa and will fluctuate throughout the summer. The boat docks were not designed to be movable. Significant labor and costs are associated with moving the docks, making it cost-prohibitive for the National Park Service.
As a result, the Elk Creek Marina will remain closed and not open. Elk Creek Marina includes boat slips, fuel, store, and restaurant. Boaters should plan accordingly when visiting the recreation area.
The status of the Lake Fork Marina is currently being evaluated.
Curecanti National Recreation Area manages Crystal, Morrow Point, and Blue Mesa reservoirs. These reservoirs are part of the greater Colorado River basin, and their hydrology is managed by the Bureau of Reclamation. Regardless of flow rates that may occur this season, the reservoirs will remain open for recreational opportunities.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone