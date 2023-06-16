The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is currently investigating an outbreak of cyclospora on the Western Slope.
According to CDPHE, public health officials have identified approximately 45 people who were sickened due to their possible exposure to the parasite in Ouray County. The affected people reported having dined at Tacos del GNAR in Ridgway since May 1.
CDPHE is working with Ouray County Public Health to help ID a possible source of the outbreak and is asking people who have eaten at the restaurant since May 1 to take an online, confidential survey to help public health investigate the cause of the outbreak. Go to https://tinyurl.com/cyclocdphe (link redirects).
Cyclospora outbreaks are typically the result of contaminated product — usually produce — in the supply chain rather than a result of food handling and/or cleaning practices at the restaurant.
Tacos del GNAR is partnering with CDPHE in all aspects of the investigation. When informed of the outbreak, Tacos del GNAR disposed of and replaced all produce within the facility with different products.
Anyone who dined at Tacos del GNAR since May 1 and experienced or is still experiencing symptoms such as watery diarrhea should contact a health care provider as soon as possible to get tested for cyclospora, which is typically treated with antibiotics.
Cyclospora is spread by people eating or drinking something — such as food or water — that was contaminated with the parasite. Cyclospora is generally not passed directly from one person to another.
The time between eating or drinking cyclospora and becoming sick is usually about one week, but can be more than two weeks. Cyclospora infects the small intestine and usually causes watery diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes severe, bowel movements.
Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms. Some people who are infected with cyclospora do not have any symptoms.
As of June 15, there have been 62 cases reported in Colorado since May 1. These cases have not resulted in any hospitalizations or deaths.
Historically, Colorado has averaged 63 cases per year between 2017 and 2022. CDPHE is the lead agency on this investigation. The agency has communicated information about this outbreak to health care providers throughout the state. Health care providers must report all cases of cyclosporiasis to public health within four days.
CDPHE will provide additional updates if new information becomes available over the course of the investigation.
