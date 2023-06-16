The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is currently investigating an outbreak of cyclospora on the Western Slope.

According to CDPHE, public health officials have identified approximately 45 people who were sickened due to their possible exposure to the parasite in Ouray County. The affected people reported having dined at Tacos del GNAR in Ridgway since May 1.



