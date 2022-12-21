A young Montrose family is grappling with the aftermath of a fire that rendered their mobile home uninhabitable.
The loss of the rented home on Montrose Place Dec. 16 was only the latest in a string of bad luck for Chris Hubbell — but he is focused on the most important thing: that his three young sons and his mother survived without injury.
Hubbell was contending with a broken-down car and a layoff, but last Friday, had a new job lined up and was taking care of paperwork in advance of his now-delayed Monday start date. He headed home, ready to wind down for the evening.
Instead, he found chaos.
“When I got home, my mom, she’s the one I heard screaming for help,” Hubbell recounted Tuesday. His mother, Melissa Azevedo, was struggling with the deadbolt and with getting the door open. Hubbell said the practice was to keep the bolt engaged to prevent his boys, who are 4, 2 and 1, from running outside when it’s not safe.
“I could smell the fire, but she couldn’t get the deadbolt undone. I ran around back and ripped the back door open and was able to get the boys, grab them, grab my mom by the hand and get them out of the house,” Hubbell said.
The accidental fire began in an electrical panel in one of the bedrooms, Montrose Fire Protection District reports say. On the other side of the wall was the home’s water heater.
The reports say Azevedo heard one of the children screaming and when she ran to check on him, saw the fire.
“It was very scary. I’m just glad nobody got hurt. The boys didn’t get burns,” she said Wednesday. “My son showed up and helped me get the boys out. I’m glad things worked out that nobody got hurt.”
Azevedo said she struggled with the door, “almost to the point of freaking out” while the preschooler and toddlers, who were too young to understand what was happening, waited.
“My son got there and got us out. I’m just grateful he showed up at that moment. I told my son he’s the hero,” Azevedo said.
Hubbell was able to run back into the home and grab up a hamper with some clothing in it, along with a drawer that happened to have documents like birth certificates.
“God kind of blessed me, because I couldn’t see what I was grabbing,” he said. “The flames were over my head. I ran to get the clothes and the paperwork out. Right as I jumped out the back door, I realized I wasn’t going to let them lose the presents I had gotten them.”
Hubbell got in once more and grabbed the gifts. He could hear the whine of the water heater, though, smelled fumes, and realized that he simply had to go.
Hubbell said he closed the door behind him and that firefighters later told him doing so helped confine the flames to the back of the house.
A bedroom and bathroom were thoroughly charred, he said. Fire and smoke damage destroyed many of their possessions, although the living room was not burnt and he was able to salvage some pieces of furniture, now in storage. Hubbell is trying to sell those so he can have some money until he starts his new job and is paid.
Hubbell is now looking for another place to rent, hopeful that his boys will not spend Christmas in a hotel room, but the situation is difficult.
“Now that the house is gone, the car is gone, the money is gone, I’m trying to figure out how I’m going to be able to do everything,” said Hubbell, who like many parents here, struggles to find affordable childcare.
The community has been answering an appeal Hubbell’s sister put out on Facebook, bringing donated clothing and other items to Azevedo. Churches and Walmart have offered help, too.
Azevedo thanked the community, as well as the firefighters, who, she said, bought clothes and diapers for the little boys. “They didn’t have to. They did their job. They put out the fire,” she said.
Hubbell said he is reluctant to ask for help, but would like a few gift items and clothes for the children. They wear sizes 4T-5T; 2T-3T and 12 to 18 months. When asked what he needs for himself, Hubbell reiterated he is focused on the boys.
He said he is very appreciative of any help people are willing to give and also grateful that his new employer is holding his position for him.
Until Tuesday, Hubbell and the kids are staying at the GreenTree Inn, 1655 E. Main St., where his mother (who did not live with them) works. She said people who are so inclined can bring donations there.
“We can replace all the clothing, the toys — all that stuff can be replaced,” Azevedo said. “My grandkids and my son are not replaceable, not at all.
“I am grateful for the community that has already helped out, and my coworkers. Everyone is struggling this time of year, but the love and compassion my coworkers are showing, I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
