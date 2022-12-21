A young Montrose family is grappling with the aftermath of a fire that rendered their mobile home uninhabitable.

The loss of the rented home on Montrose Place Dec. 16 was only the latest in a string of bad luck for Chris Hubbell — but he is focused on the most important thing: that his three young sons and his mother survived without injury.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?