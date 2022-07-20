Releases from the Aspinall Unit were being increased from 1,450 cubic feet per second to 1,500 cfs on Wednesday.
Releases are being increased to maintain flows above the baseflow target on the lower Gunnison River. The forecasted April-July runoff volume for Blue Mesa Reservoir is 67% of average.
Flows in the lower Gunnison River are currently very near to the baseflow target of 900 cfs. River flows are expected to drop below the baseflow target without this additional increase in release from the Aspinall Unit.
Pursuant to the Aspinall Unit Operations Record of Decision, the baseflow target in the lower Gunnison River, as measured at the Whitewater gauge, is 900 cfs for June, July and August.
Currently, Gunnison Tunnel diversions are 1,030 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon are around 440 cfs.
After this release change Gunnison Tunnel diversions will still be around 1,030 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon will be near 490 cfs.
Current flow information is obtained from provisional data that may undergo revision subsequent to review.
This scheduled release change is subject to changes in river flows and weather conditions. For questions or concerns regarding these operations contact Erik Knight at 970-248-0629, or eknight@usbr.gov
