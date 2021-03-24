Staff Report
The Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club received a major boost in support for its new building.
The Daniels Fund recently awarded the club a $300,000 grant, bringing the youth services organization close to reaching its goal of $1 million from grant funding. The club is continuing its capital campaign for local donations and now needs about $240,000 to hit that mark.
The money is being used to build the Boys & Girls Club a permanent home that is larger than its current leased facility. With expanded room, the club will be able to serve more young people and trim down its waiting list that now ranges between 60 and 75 youths.
“This grant will help enable the BCBGC to reach its goal of building a new facility that is our own and ending the waiting list for kids to become members. With this grant, the BCBGC hopes to break ground on its new facility by the end of 2021,” said Executive Director Bud Taylor, in a news release.
“This grant gets us one step closer to our dream of making great futures start here for all kids who want to become members and not telling them they have to wait,” BCBGC President Sherry Kammerer added.
The Daniels Fund was established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels as a private charitable foundation dedicated to improving the lives of people in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through grants, scholarships and its ethics initiative. For more information, visit DanielsFund.org.
For more information about the BCBGC, visit www.bcbgc.org. To donate to the capital campaign, mail checks to: BCBGC, P.O. Box 1907, Montrose, CO 81402, or visit https://tinyurl.com/blackcapcamp to be redirected to the club’s Colorado Gives donation page.
