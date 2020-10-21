Former uranium and Department of Energy workers are invited to attend the drive-through National Day of Remembrance Celebration hosted by Nuclear Care Partners on Oct. 30.

Commemorative goodie bags will be distributed at the drive-through celebration to honor the memory, legacy, and contribution of our nation’s nuclear weapons workers. Former workers can drive through and pick up their bags from 10 a.m. - noon at the Fellowship Church Parking lot, 765 24 Road, Grand Junction.

They can also call 970-404-3021 to reserve their honorary goodie bag in advance.

This year’s event is in partnership with National Specialty Pharmacy.

