Former uranium and Department of Energy workers are invited to attend the drive-through National Day of Remembrance Celebration hosted by Nuclear Care Partners on Oct. 30.
Commemorative goodie bags will be distributed at the drive-through celebration to honor the memory, legacy, and contribution of our nation’s nuclear weapons workers. Former workers can drive through and pick up their bags from 10 a.m. - noon at the Fellowship Church Parking lot, 765 24 Road, Grand Junction.
They can also call 970-404-3021 to reserve their honorary goodie bag in advance.
This year’s event is in partnership with National Specialty Pharmacy.
