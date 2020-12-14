Delta County Sheriff Office logo

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office confirms that its missing persons investigation into the disappearance of Nicholas Aldridge has come to a sad end.

Aldridge was identified Monday as the person whose body was found Dec. 5 in the Adobes, remote Delta County. The 28-year-old had last been in touch with family Nov. 25. He was reported missing after his vehicle was found near Crawford Road.

Cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and toxicology report; Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said the preliminary information indicates exposure.

“I feel for the family, but we’re glad for the family to have some kind of closure,” Taylor said.

His agency, the family and multiple individuals worked hard to find Aldridge. On Dec. 5, a horseback rider came across his body in an area between Hotchkiss and Crawford.

“We certainly want to thank everyone who went out and participated in the search,” Taylor said.

