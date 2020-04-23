DCSO: Couple dead in home as small children crawl through scene

Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to calls about a toddler walking alone between Hotchkiss and Crawford found a gruesome scene when they peered through a window of the little girl’s Garber Road home: another small child, who appeared to be covered in blood, crawling on the floor.
Within the residence, the deputies discovered the children’s parents, dead of apparent head trauma, with a firearm nearby.
The deceased are Brandon Sullivan and his wife, Amanda Sullivan, both 33, the DCSO said. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy.
According to the agency, shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, a woman living in the area found one of the couple’s children walking near Crawford Road and Little Road. She called authorities, who determined the child might have wandered away from 37953 Garber Road.
The little girl was taken to her grandparents and deputies responded to the Garber Road address to try to reach her parents.
At that time, they spotted the other young child and forced their way inside, where they found another young child near the Sullivans’ bodies.
Neither child found in the home appeared to have been harmed. Deputies determined the Sullivans had twins, about 1.5 years old, and another child. All children were medically cleared and handed over to family members.
The DCSO did not immediately have more information.
