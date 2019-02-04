Two Delta County men are missing, as fears grow that they and their Sno-Cat plunged through the ice of a lake at Grand Mesa Lodge. Authorities were on Monday afternoon preparing to use an underwater drone to search under the ice of Island Lake, where a large hole was found, but no signs of Ryan Wells, 30, and a companion who was unaccounted for.
Wells, 30, booked a room at the Delta County lodge Saturday afternoon, along with Colton; Dustin Gray, 30, and Kandi Casaus, 38.
The group failed to check out of their room Sunday morning, yet all of their belongings were still there. According to a Delta County Sheriff’s Office news release, lodge owner Michael Wenner had heard the group’s Sno-Cat start up early that morning. When he realized they weren’t in their room, he thought some of the group could be stranded, so he called authorities.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies verified that Casaus and one of the men were accounted for, Sheriff Mark Taylor said in the news release. The news release did not identify which of the two men other than Wells was missing.
Wenner also told deputies Wells had brought a privately owned Sno-Cat and had asked questions about taking it onto the ice. Wells was told it wasn’t a good idea, because of the weight of the Sno-Cat, about 15,000 pounds.
Search and rescue groups arrived, along with family members. One of Wells’ family members spotted tracks from the Sno-Cat leading onto the ice of Island Lake, and followed those tracks about 150 yards to the middle, where he or she found a large hole, indicating the machine had broken through the ice.
Delta County SAR combed the lake and shore, looking for signs that Wells and the other man had escaped the Sno-Cat before it went through the ice, but could not find such evidence.
Taylor on Monday contacted the Colorado Search and Rescue Board for resources with the capability of diving under the ice to find either the Sno-Cat or the men.
Summit County Search and Rescue responded, offering its unmanned underwater drone, which is able to dive under the ice and locate and retrieve objects.
That team was expected to arrive late Monday afternoon.
