Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The City of Montrose is accepting applications for a vacancy on the city’s Planning Commission and for one alternate commissioner position. In fairness to all applicants for the vacant seat and those interested in the alternate position, the city has extended the application deadline for both seats to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 29.
The term for the vacant seat will expire on Dec. 31, 2022, and the term for the alternate commissioner position will expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
Both appointees are eligible to reapply for a four-year position following the expiration of their initial terms. Each appointee will receive a stipend of $40 per month for their service.
The planning commission evaluates matters related to planning and community development. Members of the planning commission serve at the pleasure of the Montrose City Council and are appointed for four-year overlapping terms. Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 107 S. Cascade Ave.
Applications are available at City Hall, 433 S. First St.; at CityOfMontrose.org/Application, or by calling 970-240-1422.
