DEATH NOTICE: Janice Anne Kersenbrock Aug 31, 2021 Aug 31, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now.. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Janice Anne KersenbrockJanice Anne Kersenbrock, 76, of Montrose, passed away at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction on Aug. 23, 2021. Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family; 970-249-2121. To plant a tree in memory of Janice Kersenbrock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crematory Medical Center Janice Anne Kersenbrock Death Notice Funeral Home St. Mary's Grand Junction Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Aug 31, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Marine killed in Afghanistan airport attack had Montrose ties Woman accused of swiping booze, menacing clerk with knife Candlelit honors for 13 killed in Afghanistan OBITUARY: Harry Raymond Noland; October 24, 1972 – February 4, 2021 Guilty plea in school embezzlement case Superintendent Carrie Stephenson reflects on first 14 months at the helm of MCSD Community health leaders and CDPHE provides COVID data snapshot for Montrose County Six-year prison term imposed in 'callous' stabbing of wheelchair-using man who was also beaten with golf club and doused in gas OBITUARY: Dave Griffith Montrose Memorial Hospital staff oppose vaccine mandate; board directors hear concerns as rally fills street
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.