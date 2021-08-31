Janice Anne Kersenbrock

Janice Anne Kersenbrock, 76, of Montrose, passed away at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction on Aug. 23, 2021. Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family; 970-249-2121.

