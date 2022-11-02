DelPiccolo named city clerk of the year

Montrose City Clerk Lisa DelPiccolo was recently honored by her peers and public servants across Colorado with the 2022 Outstanding Contribution to the Colorado Municipal Clerks Association by a Municipal Clerk award.
DelPiccolo’s service was recognized during the Colorado Municipal Clerks Association, CMCA, conference held in Cañon City, on Oct. 20.
DelPiccolo was also nominated for the 2022 CMCA Clerk of the Year award by the Montrose City Council, City Manager Bill Bell and Deputy City Manager Ann Morgenthaler. Mayor Pro Tem Barbara Bynum, along with Bell and Morgenthaler, were present for the awards ceremony in Cañon City.
“I am extremely fortunate that the City of Montrose encourages my participation in the Colorado Municipal Clerks Association,” DelPiccolo said.
“This has given me the opportunity to network with my peers across the state, participate in educational programs, and serve on the CMCA Board and committees. I am honored to be a part of the city organization and CMCA, and I am grateful for this acknowledgment.”
DelPiccolo joined the City of Montrose in 2007 and became the city clerk in 2011. DelPiccolo is a Certified Municipal Clerk and Certified Master Municipal Clerk.
CMCA gave DelPiccolo the award in recognition of the leadership she has provided the organization, including serving as its president, hosting trainings for municipal clerks, recruiting new CMCA board members, and acting as a resource for all within the profession.
DelPiccolo mentors aspiring clerks and public servants in the City of Montrose organization, and sets an inspiring example of how to provide timely, accurate, and compassionate service to the Montrose community.
“Lisa DelPiccolo is a valuable asset to the city, more than people perhaps know. Her recognition by her peers is a well-deserved honor,” Mayor Dave Frank said.
CMCA also recognized DelPiccolo as a 2022 Athenian Leadership Fellow for her participation in 10 Athenian Leadership Dialogues. Each dialogue explores leadership principles and practice, drawing on the insights contained in a book that all participants have read.
The premise of the Athenian Dialogue Society is that clerks are leaders in profound yet subtle ways and that the contribution of clerks to municipal leadership changes the perception of colleagues and citizens about the role and purpose of government.
The city clerk’s role is essential for the transparent and ethical operation of any municipal government and, in Montrose, the role is specified in the City of Montrose Charter.
“We are incredibly fortunate that Lisa is our city clerk, and that she is the kind of public servant and amazing person who people desire to work with and learn from,” said Morgenthaler.
The position is appointed by the city manager and is the custodian of the city seal, keeps a record of City Council proceedings, and oversees the city’s records management including recording all ordinances, motions, and resolutions in full. The Montrose city clerk also administers municipal elections, processes liquor license applications, and is a resource for citizens and staff alike.
“Municipal clerks play a vital role in local government and Lisa DelPiccolo‘s award from the Colorado Municipal Clerks Association was well deserved,” Bynum said.
“She has served the profession as a mentor to many new clerks and is highly respected across the state for subject knowledge and willingness to help others. The city council celebrates her award and feels fortunate to work alongside her.”
