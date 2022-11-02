DelPiccolo named city clerk of the year

Lisa DelPiccolo with her awards. (Submitted photo/City of Montrose)

Montrose City Clerk Lisa DelPiccolo was recently honored by her peers and public servants across Colorado with the 2022 Outstanding Contribution to the Colorado Municipal Clerks Association by a Municipal Clerk award.

DelPiccolo’s service was recognized during the Colorado Municipal Clerks Association, CMCA, conference held in Cañon City, on Oct. 20.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?