Delta 4-H wins award from Western Implement
Jim Coleman and Gene Coleman present a check from Western Implement to Delta County 4-H.

 (Submitted photo)

Delta County 4-H is the winner of Western Implement’s donation of $6,000, after competing with other 4-H clubs in the region.

Western Implement celebrated its 60 years in business by paying it forward. The locally owned and operated tractor dealer and farm, ranch and home supply store hosted a contest over several weeks to benefit local western Colorado 4-H organizations. A total of eight 4-H clubs competed for the top prize of $6,000.

“We’ve supported several western Colorado 4-H animal sales over the last several decades; it’s only fitting that as we celebrate six decades in business that we would further support the kids and the families that our business was founded on,”said Jim Coleman, third-generation owner and operator of Western Implement, in a press release.

More than 9,000 votes were cast during the contest. Toward the end of the contest, it was a battle between Delta County 4-H and Mesa County 4-H, but Delta County 4-H finished strong with more than 4,000 votes, coming out on top and emerging as the winner of the $6,000. Because it was such a competitive contest, Western Implement also awarded Mesa County 4-H $1,000.

“Our entire community came together to support our local 4-H families. We are so grateful to everyone who voted and to Western Implement for hosting this contest. We'll be utilizing the money to provide scholarships to our local 4-H kids who give back to their communities, work hard on their projects and who represent the values of 4-H,” said Jackie Shea, Extension Agent, 4-H Youth Development for Delta County.

