A 19-year veteran of the Delta Police Department died while working near his home, off-duty, the department announced Friday.
Sergeant Rdean Young is remembered as a mentor, teacher, husband, father, brother and friend. The department said Young selflessly served the Delta community and spent a great deal of his time in its schools, greeting children and “sending them off to class with a smile and a fist bump.”
The announcement did not provide a cause of death.
“Rest in peace, brother, you will be greatly missed,” it concluded.
The Delta County Sheriff's Office also expressed sympathy.
"Our deepest condolences to the Delta Police Department and Sergeant Young's family," the agency's statement read.
"Delta County lost a hero yesterday and he will be deeply missed by everyone at the Sheriff's Office. Rdean was a great mentor and friend to everyone in the tight knit community of first responders in Delta County. Thank you for your service. Rest in peace sir."
