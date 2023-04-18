Delta Community Concert Association presents Steve Leslie in 'How Sweet It Is' James Taylor tribute

Another highlight of the Delta Montrose Community Concert Association’s 2022-2023 season is coming up at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Delta Center for Performing Arts (822 Grand Ave., Delta).
Members and ticket-holders are in for a real treat as Steve Leslie takes the stage with a heart-warming tribute to James Taylor in his show “How Sweet It Is."
Nashville-based Leslie is an awarded singer/songwriter/guitarist. In “How Sweet It Is!” he performs the music of one of his greatest influences, Taylor, in an authentic and spellbinding concert event.
Leslie's warm baritone and exceptional guitar technique will have audiences singing along to James Taylor’s incredible catalogue of songs. Audiences are raving about “How Sweet It Is!” and the level of genuine craftsmanship Leslie brings to Taylor’s music. Leslie will be accompanied by his musical partner on piano.
Single performance tickets are available only at the door. Price is $20 for adults and $5 for students.
If you purchase a 2023-24 season ticket at this performance, the “How Sweet It Is” concert is free.
The lineup for the75th season is as follows:
Folk Legacy Trio – Kingston Trio Era Remembered
Charlie Albright - classical pianist
Empire Trio - Music from movies and old favorites
Divas 3 – favorites from female artists
Brandon & James with guest Effie – Broadway’s favorites, classics and modern pops.
