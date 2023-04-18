Delta Community Concert Association presents Steve Leslie in 'How Sweet It Is' James Taylor tribute

Steve Leslie performs 'How Sweet It Is' in Delta on April 20. (Submitted photo)

Another highlight of the Delta Montrose Community Concert Association’s 2022-2023 season is coming up at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Delta Center for Performing Arts (822 Grand Ave., Delta).

Members and ticket-holders are in for a real treat as Steve Leslie takes the stage with a heart-warming tribute to James Taylor in his show “How Sweet It Is."



