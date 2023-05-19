Delta County issues warning as rivers rise

Delta County and municipalities there strongly urge everyone to be extremely cautious around rivers and streams as warmer weather is rapidly melting extensive snowpack in the mountains, leading to high runoff.
Do not swim in or attempt to float in area rivers, no matter how tempting it might be. Fire departments and other first responders have limited swift-water rescue capabilities and a response to any water-related accident may take quite some time, due to limited river access.
The Paonia Reservoir dam began spilling May 12 and the Bureau of Reclamation has ramped up releases from Blue Mesa, Morrow Point and Crystal dams to meet flow targets for endangered fish and legal requirements. The releases from the dams, with significant snow on mountains, mean high flows on rivers and streams.
In Cedardege, the town closed the trail along Surface Creek through the town after the creek peaked, flooding and eroding parts of the trail. In the city of Delta, Confluence Park trails are largely flooded from the Gunnison River and are closed. The Paonia River Park and Fairgrounds boat ramps are also closed due to high water and unsafe conditions. Hubbard Creek Road is closed because of a landslide.
People must respect all closures, for the sake of safety. Visit DeltaCountyCO.gov/Flooding for information on active closures across Delta County.
Work to repair the extensive damage on Colorado 133 continues near Somerset after Bear Creek washed out the highway May 2. A temporary bridge is being installed; construction timelines have not been announced but are expected to be announced next week (May 22 - 26).
Residents and businesses with questions should call the CDOT Customer Service Hotline at 970-243-2368 Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Steven’s Gulch Road, Bear Creek Road, County Road 265 and County Road 12 (Kebler Pass) are all still CLOSED and are not detours to the Colorado 133 closure and should not be attempted, even if GPS routing suggests these routes.
Delta County Emergency Management and the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management encourage any small business that has experienced economic impacts and financial losses from the Highway 133 closure and extended detour, to fill out the Highway 133 Small Business Impacts - SBA economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Collection Form.
The form is available at DeltaCountyCO.gov/Flooding. The form will help the State of Colorado determine if there is interest in low-interest loans to make Delta and Gunnison Counties eligible for a Small Business Association Disaster Declaration.
