Delta County issues warning as rivers rise

Flooding on Surface Creek Trail in Cedaredge. (Courtesy photo/Town of Cedaredge Facebook)

Delta County and municipalities there strongly urge everyone to be extremely cautious around rivers and streams as warmer weather is rapidly melting extensive snowpack in the mountains, leading to high runoff.

Do not swim in or attempt to float in area rivers, no matter how tempting it might be. Fire departments and other first responders have limited swift-water rescue capabilities and a response to any water-related accident may take quite some time, due to limited river access.



